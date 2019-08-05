IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the notification for 4336 vacancies of management trainee/probationary officers posts in 17 public sector banks. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves from August 7, 2019. The last date to submit IBPS PO application form 2019 and fee payment is August 28.

The IBPS PO prelims exam will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Candidates having a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government” are eligible to apply for the IBPS PO 2019.

Candidates must be within 20-30 years of age. the selection of the candidates will be based on the performance of the candidate in prelims, main exam, and interview.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of ibps, ibps.in and click on ‘CWE PO/MT

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the “Click Here to Apply Online for CWE Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee (CWE PO/ MT-VII)”

Step 3: After that, Click Here for New Registration tab to register and enter the all the necessary details.

Step 4: Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number and registered Mobile Number or Email ID

Step 6: Login with the system with the newly generated password.

Step 7: Click on submit

Step 8: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Total time provided to the applicant to answer the questions is an hour and the IBPS Po Prelims exam consists of 100 marks divided into three sections

