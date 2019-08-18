IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 4336 vacancies of Probationary Officers through the official website @ibps.in. The candidates can apply online. The interested candidates can apply till August 28, 2019.

The Banking sector is recruiting for 4336 vacancies of Probationary Officers and Management Trainee. The posts will be available for various banks across the country- Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank and United Bank of India.

The online application process has started for the posts. The interested candidates can apply online through the official website @ibps.in. The candidates can check the website and apply for the banks they want to apply for.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ibps.in

2. Click on the link

3. Enter all the details

4. Download the form

5. Take the printout for future reference

The eligible candidates are required for the Common Recruitment Process. The last date for the registration process is August 28, 2019. No application will be entertained after the given date. The candidates can apply for the above posts on the given date. The candidates can pay the fee online through net banking, credit cards or by debit cards.

The officials have advised candidates to download the IBPS PO admit card for the pre-exam training. The conduct of the training will be started from September 23 to 28. The preliminary examination will be started from October 12 to 20. The results will be released in November. The call letter for the online exam will be released in November. The exam for Mains will be conducted in the last week of November. The result of which will be declared in December. The IBPS PO interview will be held in January.

