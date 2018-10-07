IBPS Recruitment 2018: The Admit Card link for the upcoming recruitment exam of Research Associate, Law Officer, Deputy Manager (Accounts) which was released on the official website will soon get deactivated. Candidates are advised to download the same asap.

IBPS Recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is soon going to close the downloading of admit cards for the Research Associate, Law Officer, Deputy Manager (Accounts) recruitment examination on its official website -ibps.in. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the posts can download the same before it closes on October 9, 2018.

Moreover, the Admit Cards for the upcoming Preliminary examination for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees has also been released and candidates can now download the same from the official website before the link for downloading gets deactivated. Candidates are advised to download the Call Letters by October 14, 2018.

How to download the IBPS Recruitment 2018 Exam Admit card?

Visit the official website of the IBPS – ibps.in

Search for the link that reads, “Click here to download Your Call for selection Process for the post of Research Associate, Law Officer, Deputy Manager (Accounts) ” on the homepage

” on the homepage Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different window where the closure of the admit card download date has been notified

Candidates can check the date and download the IBPS Admit Card 2018 by following the link from organisation website to download call letter

At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter

Take a print out of the same for future reference

