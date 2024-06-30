IBPS Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply, Check How To Apply For +9,000 Vacancies

June 30 is the last day to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII position of Officer (Scale-I, II, and III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The application deadline was originally set for June 27 but was later moved to June 30. If you are eligible and haven’t enrolled yet, go to ibps.in, the official website, to submit your application.

Under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII 2024, 9,995 positions for Officers (Scale-I, II, and III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) are up for grabs.

IBPS Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

There are multiple stages to the selection process for the IBPS RRB (Regional Rural Banks) recruitment. Candidates for Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant positions will move on to the main written exam following the preliminary written exam. Interviews are then scheduled for those who are applying for Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. The authorities will then carry out a medical assessment and document verification.

The dates of the IBPS Pre-Exam Training (PET) are July 22–27. Every year, the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) is conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). August will mark the start of the CRP’s preliminary phase.

IBPS RRB CRP XII Recruitment 2024: How To Apply

Go to the official website ibps.in .

. Select the ‘CRP RRB XIII application’ link on the homepage.

Enter the required details.

Fill the application form.

Submit the required documents and make the fee payment.

Save and download.

IBPS RRB CRP XII Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

Officer (Scale I, II & III) Positions:

Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Positions:

Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.

Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates.

