IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: The Indian Bank Personal Selection Committee has released the recruitment notification for over 1315 positions for the post of IBPS Specialist Officer. The candidates are required to visit the official website ibps.in to check all the details.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: The Indian Bank Personal Selection Committee has released the recruitment notification for the post of IBPS Specialist Officer (CWE SPL) on the official website. There are over 1315 posts are vacant for various position under the post of IBPS SO. The candidates are required to visit the official website to check all the details on the official website, ibps.in. Following are the details for the candidates who want to apply for the position.

The IBPS exam is being held to recruit the following Specialist officers.

T Officer (Grade-I)

Agricultural Field Officer ( Grade 1)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Grade-I)

Law Officer (Grade-1)

HR Officer (Grade-I)

Marketing Officer (Grade 1)

The application fees/ Intimation charges are to be payable from 06/ November/ 2018 to 26/November/2018. The mode of payment is online only.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the applicant needs to pay Rs 100. But for all other candidates, Rs 600 is the amount to pay online.

Important Note: The bank transaction charges for online payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Exam Pattern

Eligibilty criteria for IBPS SO 2019

The age bracket of a particular candidate to take the exam lies between 20 years (Minimum) to 30 years (Maximum). The candidates should have the required educational qualification for their respective post.

Important dates to remember

The application process will begin on November 6, 2019 The last date to apply is November 26, 2018 Preliminary online examination December 29 & 30, 201 Admit cards for prelims exam is December 2018. Main Online examination date is January 2019. Admit card for the main examination is January 2019. Declaration result of online main examination is February 2019. Download of call letters for Interview is February 2019. Conduct of interview February 2019. Provisional allotment is April 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More