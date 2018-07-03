IBPS RRB 2018: The application process has been closed for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks examination 2018. Candidates can now start preparing for the IBPS RRB examinations and wait for the admit cards, which will be released by IBPS soon.

Those who have submitted their applications can download the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018 as soon as it is released by the IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates who could not submit their applications before the last date this year can wait for the next notification for IBPS RRB Exam.

Steps to download IBPS RRB 2018 admit cards:

Log on to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “IBPS RRB exam Admit Card 2018” After clicking on the link, the candidate will be directed to a different window Here, enter the requisite details such as registration number and submit The admit card will appear on the screen of your computer screen Download the IBPS RRB Admit card 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://www.ibps.in/

