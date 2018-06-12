The exam date of RRB Group D has been released by the Recruitment board. 12 Aug to 16 Sept 2018 has been confirmed for Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination. The details of RRB Group D Recruitment such as RRB Group D Exam date, Admit Card, RRB Application Status, Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Official Notification PDF, Application form, Result are given below.

The post of IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Bank PO is the same in banks but the rural banks hire Assistant Manager instead of Bank PO. Similarly, Office Assistant is at the clerical level post in regional rural banks. The Assistant Manager works in all the sections and after the probation is completed, they are assigned with a single task in the branch.

The Job profile of an Assistant (IBPS RRB Office Assistant) includes the following:

They respond to emails, Open Accounts, print Passbook, transfer Fund/Balance, answer phone calls, receive courier package, Collect cash & documents and verify cheques & demand drafts.

The Job Profile of an Assistant (IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I) Manager includes:

Serve Customers, Handle Cash, Loan Disbursement, Monitoring Credit Portfolio, NPA Recovery and Audit Reports.

The age criteria for Assistant Manager (IBPS RRB Office Assistant) is 18-28 years whereas, for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Manager, it is 18-30 years. Assistant Manager (IBPS RRB Office Assistant) offers Prelims + Mains with a vacancy of 3312 while Assistance Manager IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I have Prelims + Mains + Interview with vacancy limit of 5249. Exam date for Assistant Manager (IBPS RRB Office Assistant) is scheduled on multiple dates that i.e. 19th, 25th August, 01st September 2018. 11th, 12th and 18th August 2018 were allotted to Assistance Manager (IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Manager).

