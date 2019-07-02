The online application for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the Railway Recruitment Board will be closed on July 4, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the posts till the last date. Candidates can check the official website for applying for the posts.

The registration process of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to close the IBPS RRB 2019 on July 4, 2019. The candidates can apply for the posts t the official website @ibps.in. The interested official can apply up to July 4 after which the application will not be entertained for the same. The aspiring candidates can check the posts online at the official website. Failing which, they were not entitled to apply for the posts. The recruitment window is open from last month. Scores of candidates have applied. The last date of which falls on July 4, 2019.

How to apply:

1. visit the official website @ibps.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Register at the job title

4. Enter details and other important information

5. Upload the photo, signature and thumb impressions at the official site

6. Pay the fees

7. Click on the submit button

8. Download the document

9. Take the printout fo the future reference

The interview for the vacancies of Group A officer (Sacel I, II) will be conducted by the Nodal Regional Officers of Rural Banks. The NABARD and IBPS will be consulted during the exams. The candidates have been advised to check the website for more information.

The exam training is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2019, to August 1, 2019. The preliminary examination for Officer Scale will be conducted on August 3, 4, and 11. The officials have maintained that the preliminary Office Assistant examination will be conducted on August 11, 18, 25 this year. The exams will be held under strict observation. The candidates have been advised that they should carry the admit cards to the exams centres as, without it, they will not be allowed to sit in the exams.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App