IBPS RRB 2019 @ibps.in: The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued notification for Group A officers (Scale I, II, III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The Online Application process begins from today, 18 June 2019 and will end on July 4, 2019. Interested Candidates who want to apply for the exams can visit the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

Candidates must be graduated to apply for the post and age limit for these posts is different from each other.

IBPS RRB 2019: List of vacancies for different posts

More than 8000 posts are notified, out of which 3688 posts are for Office Assistant

3381 vacancies are for Office Scale I

Around 106 posts for Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)

45 posts Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

11 posts for Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

19 posts for Officer Scale-II (Law)

24 posts for Officer Scale-II (CA)

76 posts for Officer Scale-II (IT)

893 posts for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

1174 posts are for Officer scale III.

Also, Candidates must note that IBPS will select the respective candidates on the basis of two online exams and interview. As per the official notification, the interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB 2019: Important dates

Online registration date: June 18

Last date to apply: July 4

Payment of Fees: June 18 to July 4

IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Single Exam: Officer Scale 2 and 3 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 (November)

Provisional Allotment: January 2020

