IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) notification on the official website ibps.in. Candidates who want to apply from June 18 after logging in to the official website. The online registration window will close on July 4, 2019. IBPS will select the candidates on the basis of preliminary, mains which will be followed by interview round.

The interview will be co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS. It will be made in consultation with an appropriate authority. The candidates’ allotment will end by January 2020.

Candidates who had applied for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally alloted on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination.

While for the post of officers scale I, the candidates who will qualify in the preliminary examination will be shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The shortlisted candidates from the mains examination will be subsequently called for a common interview test.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online registration date: June 18 to July 4

Payment of Fees: June 18 to July 4

IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Single Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3: September 22

IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3: November

Provisional Allotment: January 2020

Application Fees: Candidates can pay application fees from June 18 till July 4.

Officer scale I, II and III

– Rs.100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

– Rs.600/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

– Rs.100/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

– Rs.600/- for all others

IBPS will conduct the pre-exam training for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.

The IBPS will conduct training in Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Dharwad, Varanasi, Mallapuram, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana , Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

