IBPS RRB 2019.The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the notification for more than 8000 posts for Group A officers (Scale I, II, III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IBPS.

IBPS RRB 2019 @ibps.in: The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued notification for Group A officers (Scale I, II, III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The Online Application process begins from today, 18 June 2019 and will end on July 4, 2019. Interested Candidates who want to apply for the exams can visit the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

Candidates must be graduated to apply for the post and age limit for these posts is different from each other. Also, Candidates must note that IBPS will select the respective candidates on the basis of two online exams and interview.

As per the official notification, the interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

More than 8000 posts are notified, out of which 3688 posts are for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies are for Office Scale I, 1746 vacancies for Office scale II and around 1174 are for Officer scale III.

IBPS RRB 2019: Steps to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS i.e. Ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which says ‘Click here to online apply for IBPS RRB Exam 2019’

Step 3: candidates must note that first time users are advised to register.

Step 4: Also, candidates must note down the Provisional registration number and 16-digit password.

Step 5: After this, Candidates will receive an Email and SMS which will include the Provisional Registration number and Password.

Step 6: Now upload the necessary documents like photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration

Step7: Carefully fill the details and click on “Final Submit” at the end.

Step 8: Make the payment and click on submit

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App