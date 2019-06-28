Institute of Banking Personnel Selection RRB is hiring for various posts in Regional Rural Banks across the country. The 8400 vacancies will be fulfilled after the exams which are scheduled to be held on August 03, 04 and 11 and 17, 18 and 25. Candidates can check the official website for the jobs. The application process for the above jobs will be closed on Jul 4, 2019.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection RRB is recruiting for various posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for various Regional Rural Banks. The Institute of Banking has a total vacancy of 8400 vacancies for the regional banks in the country. The last date for the application process is July 4, 2019. The Institute of Banking has started online application for the job process. The Group A officers (Scale -I, II, III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for the banks associated in the rural areas. Since June 18, 2019 the application process window is open. The candidates can check the official website @ibps in for the job process. For the candidates who want to join the rural banks for the Group A officer or Group, B officer has been advised to register themselves at the Common recruitment process. The following vacancies have been notified by the banks. The above vacancies will be fulfilled in areas including Office Assistant, Officer Scale, Officer Scale-II, Officer Scale III.

The selection for the candidates of the IBPS RRB will be done on the basis of IBPS RRB 2019 Examination. The following vacancies which will be fulfilled with the examination – Written is scheduled to be held in the coming months – August and September this year. The two exams – IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam will be held on August 03, 04 and 11. IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 25 this year.

The candidates who will be shortlisted in the prelims will be later called for the IBPS RRB Main Exam. The Candidates can check the official website for the IBPS Exam dates, admit card releasing date. Meanwhile, for Scale Officer II and III posts, the interview will be conducted by the authorities.

