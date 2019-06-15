IBPS RRB 2019: Starting from June 18, 2019, candidates can apply online @https://ibps.in/, the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS). The panel has already notified the candidates about the examination. Through the recruitment drive, the candidates avail for posts like Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III. Aspirants can check the official website https://ibps.in/ for any further notifications.
Read on to know more about details like timeline, eligibility and selection criteria for registration for the IBPS RRB 2019 examination.
Candidates can put a hand on any of the 8400 positions available through IBPS RRB 2019. Candidates are notified that Office Assistant posts are for the clerical cadre, Officer Scale I is for PO level and Officer Scale-II and III are for Specialist Officers of Regional Rural Banks(RRBs).
The candidates must check the official website @https://ibps.in/ for educational qualifications. As the latter varies for different posts.
IBPS RRB 2019: Eligibility
Graduates having citizenship of India are eligible for the aforesaid posts.
IBPS RRB 2019: Age Limit
Age limit for various posts are provided below and are calculated as on June 1, 2019. The age limit is applicable only for general category. However, there will be relaxation on upper age as per Government of India(GOI) norms.
- Office Assistant: 18 to 28 years
- Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager Position): 18 – 30 years
- Officer Scale-II ( Manager): 21 – 32 year
- Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): 21 – 40 years
IBPS RRB 2019: Timeline
- Registration opens: June 18, 2019
- Registration closes: July 4, 2019
- Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 27, 2019, o August 1, 2019
- Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale-I: August 3, 4 and 11
- Preliminary Examination for Office Assistant: August 17, 18 and 25
- Release of cut off for graduation: July 4, 2019.