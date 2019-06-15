IBPS RRB 2019: All the aspiring candidates can apply for 8400 baking jobs @ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive, candidates can avail posts like clerk, PO, Officer and Manager. The online portal will accept applications from June 18, 2019.

IBPS RRB 2019: Starting from June 18, 2019, candidates can apply online @https://ibps.in/, the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS). The panel has already notified the candidates about the examination. Through the recruitment drive, the candidates avail for posts like Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III. Aspirants can check the official website https://ibps.in/ for any further notifications.

Read on to know more about details like timeline, eligibility and selection criteria for registration for the IBPS RRB 2019 examination.

Candidates can put a hand on any of the 8400 positions available through IBPS RRB 2019. Candidates are notified that Office Assistant posts are for the clerical cadre, Officer Scale I is for PO level and Officer Scale-II and III are for Specialist Officers of Regional Rural Banks(RRBs).

The candidates must check the official website @https://ibps.in/ for educational qualifications. As the latter varies for different posts.

IBPS RRB 2019: Eligibility

Graduates having citizenship of India are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

IBPS RRB 2019: Age Limit

Age limit for various posts are provided below and are calculated as on June 1, 2019. The age limit is applicable only for general category. However, there will be relaxation on upper age as per Government of India(GOI) norms.

Office Assistant: 18 to 28 years

18 to 28 years Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager Position): 18 – 30 years

18 – 30 years Officer Scale-II ( Manager): 21 – 32 year

21 – 32 year Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): 21 – 40 years

IBPS RRB 2019: Timeline

Registration opens: June 18, 2019

June 18, 2019 Registration closes: July 4, 2019

July 4, 2019 Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 27, 2019, o August 1, 2019

July 27, 2019, o August 1, 2019 Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale-I : August 3, 4 and 11

: August 3, 4 and 11 Preliminary Examination for Office Assistant: August 17, 18 and 25

August 17, 18 and 25 Release of cut off for graduation: July 4, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App