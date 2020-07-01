Recruitment exam for IBPS RRB Clerk will be held in September or October and the admit card for the same will be released in August. Know details here.

The application procedure for being hired at the post of officers at the scale level I, II, and III and office assistant has started at the ibps.in. The registration ends on 27th July as per the official notice. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in either September or October for which the Admit Card will be released in August. Before the examination, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will also conduct a pre-exam training from 24th to 29th August and the Admit Card from the same is to be released on 12th August.

Those who clear the preliminary examination would have to sit for the main examination that will be followed by the interview round. A total of 43 banks have advertised under IBPS Regional Rural Banks ( RRB) this year. Candidates shall be picked at the level of officers (scale I, II, and III) which is at group level A and office assistant (multipurpose) which is at group level B.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the exam will be held whilst strict social-distancing norms are being enforced. All candidates will be given different reporting times. The candidates are required to report at the exam centre sharply at the time slot assigned to them in the Admit Card and entry into the exam centre will be provided according to the individual’s time slot only. Mapping of the candidate roll number and lab number will not be shown outside of the exam centre, but the same will be allotted to the candidates individually at the entrance gate. They will have to post their Admit Card or call letter and ID verification.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For scale level III or senior management posts, applicants should be between 21 to 40 years old, while for scale level II or manager level posts, candidates between the ages 21 to 32 years may apply. For scale I or assistant manager, the candidate maybe 18 to 30 years of age, and for office assistant, the candidate must be 18 years old at minimum, and 28 years at most. Relaxations in upper age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Education: Applicant must have at least a bachelor-level degree to be eligible to apply. For scale level II and III relevant work experience is also required.

How to apply for IBPS RRB PO Clerk:

Step 1: Visit the website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Apply for RRB PO, clerk application’.

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Fill in necessary details, click ‘save and next’

Step 5: Click on the ‘final submit’ button

Step 6: Indicate online application state for provisional selection

Step 7: Make payment

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Recruitment Fee:

All candidates will have to pay a recruitment fee of Rs 850 alongside the application form. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

