IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018: IBPS will soon release the admit card for the Regional Rural Bank Officer Scale 1 for the preliminary examination scheduled to be held on August 11, 12, 13, 2018 and mains exam for those who clear the prelims will be held on September 30, 2018.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the admit card for the Regional Rural Bank Officer Scale 1 today, July 26, 2018. The admit card will be released on the official website of the IBPS i.e. ibps.in. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to download the admit card.

The IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam for the RRB PO on August 11, 12, 13, 2018 and the mains will be held on September 30, 2018. The IBPS is conducting the exam for the recruitment of Regional Rural Officer to fill 3312 vacancies.

If any candidate is not able to download the admit card, then he/she is advised to follow the following steps

STEP 1: Log on to the website of IBPS through the link provided below

STEP 2: Click on the link that says IBPS RRB officer scale 1 call letter

STEP 3: A new page will appear on your screen

STEP 4: Enter the relevant details: fill the registration number, date of birth

STEP 5: Submit after filling the details

STEP 6: Download the admit card

STEP 7: After downloading the admit card take the print out for future purposes.

All the candidates that have filled the form are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible as they need to cross-check whether all details are marked correctly. In case there are any mistakes they should immediately contact the IBPS authorities.

IBPS RRB 2018 Officer Grade Exam is conducted in 3 different phases:

• Preliminary Exam

• Mains Exam

• Interview Process

IBPS RRB 2018 Officer Grade Preliminary Examination

S. No. Section Question Marks Duration

1. Reasoning 40 40 45 Minutes

2. Numerical Ability 40 40

Total 80 80

IBPS RRB 2018 Mains Examination (Officer Scale-I)

S. No. Section Question Marks

1 Reasoning Paper 40 50

2 General Awareness Paper 40 40

3 Numerical Ability Paper 40 50

4 A English Language Syllabus Paper 40 40

4 B Hindi Language Syllabus Paper 40 40

5 Computer Knowledge Syllabus Paper 40 20

