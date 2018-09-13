IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit cards for IBPS RRB Officers' Scale I, II, and III Mains examination on its official website. Candidates who are appearing for the mains exam can now log into the website and download their respective admit cards or hall tickets.

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2018: The Admit cards for the upcoming IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2018 of Officers’ Scale Scale I, II, and III which has been scheduled to be conducted by the Board on September, has been released on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam can now log into the official website of IBPS i.e. at ibps.in and download their respective admit cards for appearing in the examination.

Moreover, the results of the IBPS RRB Officers Exam 2018 will be declared in the month of October while the interview for the same will be conducted by the Board in November. As per reports on a leading daily, a total of 56 Regional Rural Banks are participating in the recruitment process through which candidates will be absorbed into the banking sector.

Steps to download the IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2018:

Log in to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in Search for the link that reads, “Download the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2018” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to the next page Here, enter the registration number and submit Your IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future use

