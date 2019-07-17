IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 admit cards would be released soon. Pre-exam training admit cards or call letters have been released on the official website ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will soon release the IBPS RRB Scale 1 2019 preliminary examination admit card 2019. IPBS RRB Officer Scale or IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 examination will be conducted on August 3,4 and 11. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website ibps.in for latest information.

IBPS has released the IBPS RRB pre-exam training call letters on the official website. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website. Call letters for the preliminary examination would be released 15 days ahead of the examination by July 20.

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2019: Steps to download

Go to ibps.in

Click on the activated link for Call Letters for RRB Officer Scale 1 Preliminary Exam 2019. The link would be provided on this page once it is released.

On the new window that opens, enter your registration number and date of birth to login to your account and download the admit card.

Candidates may note that the examination date and time would be listed on the admit card. Candidates would be required to present the admit card in order to enter the examination hall.

Candidates may also carefully go through the instructions regarding the thumb impression on the admit card. Candidates will also be required to provide the thumb impression at the examination centre in front of the invigilator. Apart from their admit cards, candidates are also required to carry a photo identity card to the examination centre.

