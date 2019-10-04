IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: The hall tickets or the hall tickets for RRB Clerk 2019 or office assistant Mains Exam has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The main exam is scheduled to be held on October 20.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the hall tickets or the admit card for RRB Clerk 2019 or office assistant Mains Exam. All those candidates who had qualified the prelims examination which was released yesterday can download the hall tickets from the official website of ibps, ibps.in

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card or the hall tickets along with valid proof. The IBPS RRB Clerk examination is scheduled to be held on October 20. Candidates must note that the link for the prelims examination is available till October 7, 2019, hence those who had not checked the results must check at the earliest.

Also, candidates have the option of giving the exams in the regional language. All the details regarding the time, venue and Information regarding the main examination is given on the hall tickets. The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam will be objective based question and candidates would be alotted a total of 120 minutes to solve the paper.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Steps to download the IBPS RRB Clerk or office assistant Mains Exam admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ibps,ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 Admit Card for mains exam link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth to login

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Also, interested candidates can register themselves for IBPS Clerk 2019-20 examination. The online forms are available on the official website of ibps.in. candidates can register themselves till October 9, 2019.

