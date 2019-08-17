IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has conducted the round one that is preliminary round. IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 preliminary examination first slot has been done successfully. The examination is counted as one of the simplest among IBPS exams till now, the aspirants who have appeared for the exam can now check the cutoff released by the officials or we can say, experts. There has been complete analysis on the exam that is uploaded by the experts, see here.

The exam pattern is followed in such a manner where there were 45 minutes given to the students for completing 80 questions. It has been divided into two sections that are Numerical Ability and Reasoning, the questions were available in both Hindi and English. The negative marking of 0.25 marks was done for each incorrect answer and one mark is given to each correct answer. The question paper is multiple choice base that contains 5 options for every question.

The expected cut-off is as follows:

Reasoning that contains 40 questions has been categorized Easy in the Level of Difficulty and approximately 35 to 38 questions can be done easily. Numerical Ability also contains 40 questions that include Easy-Moderate strength of the exam, the candidate is expected to attempt 35 questions. As a result expected cut-off says that the candidate must have done questions about 68-75.

There were several topics covered in the examination that includes Comparison of Variables, Quadratic Equations, Simplification, Data Interpretation that is table-based and Bar Graph-based and some Miscellaneous topics that are Ratio and proportion, time, work, compound interest, etc. This evaluation will help you to estimate your selection, you can further go through the official sites for notifications. The result will be declared soon on the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App