IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: The IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019 will be conducted on August 17 and August 18, 2019 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Admit card has already been released on July 26, 2019, for Office Assistant or Clerk posts. Interested candidates who haven't downloaded their admit card can do the same through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019 on August 17 and August 18, 2019. Admit card for the examination has already been released on July 26, 2019, for Office Assistant or Clerk posts. Candidates who haven’t downloaded the admit card can do the same through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Before heading to the examination August 17 and August 18, it is important for the candidates to know the syllabus and the examination pattern for the preliminary examination of IBPS 2019.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019 will have a preliminary examination or main examination. the qualifiers of the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

The preliminary examination for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) comprises of Reasoning and Numerical Ability. The question paper will be available in the languages, English or Hindi.

There will be a total of 80 questions, 40 each question and the maximum marks that needs to be secured in the examination is 80. Exam duration is 45 minutes.

Sections that the candidates will be required to cover are reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language, and numerical ability. A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The duration of the examination is 2 hours.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: Syllabus

The preliminary examination will have two sections- Reasoning and Numerical Ability, Syllogism, Order and Ranking, Coding-Decoding, Machine Input-Output, Inequalities, Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning (Passage Inference, Statement, and Assumption, Conclusion, Argument).

The reasoning section will comprise of Puzzles, Seating Arrangements, Direction Sense, Blood Relation, Numerical Ability section will comprise of questions from Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Caselet, Radar/Web, Pie Chart), Speed Distance and Time, Probability, Mensuration, Permutation and Combination, Average, Ratio and Proportion, Partnership, Problems on Boats and Stream, Problems on Trains, Mixture and Allegation, Pipes and Cisterns), Inequalities (Quadratic Equations), Number Series, Approximation and Simplification, Data Sufficiency and Miscellaneous Arithmetic Problems (HCF and LCM, Profit and Loss, SI & CI, Problem on Ages, Work and Time.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App