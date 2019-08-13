IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019 examination from August 17 and August 18, 2019. Candidates those who are appearing in the exam must check the exam pattern and important topics.

The Selection of the candidates will be based on the prelims examination and mains examination. Candidates those who will qualify the prelims will be eligible for the mains exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

The question paper for the preliminary examination for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post will contain two sections, Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Each section will have 40 questions and a total of 80 questions will be asked, each question will contain 1 mark. Total time allotted to the candidates to solve the paper id 45 minutes. The question paper will be available in English or Hindi.

Thie Main examination will contain questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language, and numerical ability. A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks, and total time allotted to the candidates to solve the question paper is 2 hours.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2019: Important Topics

Based on the previous year’s question paper, the following are the important topics. Candidate those who are appearing the prelims must know these essential topics

For Reasoning subject, most essential topics include Seating Arrangements, Coding, and de-coding, Problem Solving, Statement & Conclusion type questions, Syllogism, Inequalities, Data Sufficiency,

For Numerical Ability, the topics to be given more emphasis are Decimal and Fractions, Simplification, Number Series, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Data Sufficiency, Averages, Interest etc.

