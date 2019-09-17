IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims result 2019 out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the final result for the preliminary examination conducted for the recruitment to the post of officer scale 1 and office assistant in the regional rural banks (RRB).

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims result 2019 out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the final result for the preliminary examination conducted for the recruitment to the post of officer scale 1 and office assistant in the regional rural banks (RRB). All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and download their result by visiting the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibpsc.in. The result for the exam will be available at the official website until September 22, Sunday, 2019.

All the candidates who qualify the RRB preliminary examination will qualify for IBPS RRB Mains online examination. The schedule for the IBPS RRB Mains examination is also going to release today. Previously, it was stated that the Main examination for the IBPS RRB Officers Scale I, II and III will be held on September 22, 2019, on the other hand, the main examination for recruitment to the post of office assistant will be held on September 29, 2019.

Steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying IBPS RRB preliminary result present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Payscale:

The pay scale of the candidates shortlisted for the post of office assistant is Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The candidates shortlisted for the post of Scale I officer will be paid between the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

