IBPS RRB Clerk, PO results 2018 out: The results for the IBPS RRB PO examination 2018 have been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO results 2018 out: Know how to check @ ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO results 2018 out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the IBPS RRB PO examination on August 29, Thursday, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2018 result present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About the exam:

The preliminary examination was held on August 11 and 12, 2019 for Officer Scale I post and on August 19, 25, 2019 for Office Assistant posts.

The main examination for the same was held on September 30, 2018, for Officer Scale I, II and III and on October 7, 2018, for Office Assistant posts.

About IBPS:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is recruits and places young graduates in public sector banks in India. The IBPS conducts many exams like the IBPS PO, IBPS SO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, IBPS RRB Office Assistant, IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and Scale III.

