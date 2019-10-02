IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Link of the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 is likely to be released today by 03:00 PM, candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) or through the direct link given below.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has released the results of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019. Concerned students can check the results by visiting the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS), ibps.in, once the result link is activated.

The link to check the results of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 will likely to be activated by 03:00 pm in the afternoon on the official website so the concerned students can visit the official website and check the result. Candidates must make sure that they use a laptop or desktop while checking the result because the result link can hang or not work properly on the mobile phone.

Direct link to the website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS)

Direct link to the result window

After the declaration of the result of prelims examination dates for the main examination will be declared and the main examination for the shortlisted candidates is estimated to be conducted on October 20, 2019. The admit cards for the mains examination would be conducted by this week or n the next week as per the schedule of IBPS. Candidates must know that there will not be any rounds of interview for this post.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS), ibps.in

Step 2: A link saying Check results for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 will appear on the screen, click open the link

Step 3: On the redirected page the result link will appear and candidates will be able to use it once the link is activated.

Step 4: Once the result is available candidates can check the result.

Step 5: Candidates should download the result for further reference.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: Important dates

Result announced for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019: October 2, 2019

Link to be activated by 03: 00 pm

Date of the main examination(as per the schedule): October 20, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App