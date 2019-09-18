IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS will release the IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 Prelims result for Office Assistant recruitment examination in October. Candidates can check their results on ibps.in by following the steps given in this article.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS will release the IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 Prelims result for Office Assistant recruitment examination in the month of October this year. According to reports, the news has been confirmed by the officials lose to the recruiting authority. All the candidates who have appeared in the written examination of the RRB Clerk Recruitment Exam 2019 are advised to check their respective results on the IBPS official website – ibps.in. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the result given below.

How to check and download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the IBPS – ibps.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number, roll number and click on the submit button

The RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates must note that the result will be available only on the official website of the IBPS. Those who qualify in the RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 will have to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2019 Examination to be notified by the authority soon through the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the IBPS official website for further details regarding the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 Examination.

