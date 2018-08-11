IBPS RRB Exam 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the dates for the Prelims examination RRB officer scale 1 post. The IBPS will be conducting the RRB officer scale 1 exam on August 11, 12, and 13, say reports. For more information Candidates are advised to visit Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s (IBPS) official website @ ibps.in.
Candidates, who will pass the prelims can appear for the main exam. As per the reports, RRB has offered more than 3000, RRB officer Scale 1 posts. The aspirants can also download the date sheet and Admit card for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 post from IBPS’s official website @ ibps.in.
Students, who have applied for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 post can follow the simple steps given below to download the admit card.
Here are the steps to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 post examination 2018 admit card:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of IBPS @ ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS RRB officer scale 1 call letter.
Step 3: A window will pop on your screen.
Step 4: Submit the necessary details like registration number, date of birth etc.
Step 5: Check and download your admit card.
Step 6: Take a print out and keep it for future use.