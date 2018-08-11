IBPS RRB Exam 2018: The IBPS has shared the dates and admit cards for the RRB officer scale 1 post prelims examination. As per the reports, the RRB scale 1 officer exam will be conducted on August 11, 12 and 13. Candidates can visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website @ ibps.in for further details.

Candidates, who will pass the prelims can appear for the main exam. As per the reports, RRB has offered more than 3000, RRB officer Scale 1 posts. The aspirants can also download the date sheet and Admit card for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 post from IBPS’s official website @ ibps.in.

Students, who have applied for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 post can follow the simple steps given below to download the admit card.

Here are the steps to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 post examination 2018 admit card:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of IBPS @ ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS RRB officer scale 1 call letter.

Step 3: A window will pop on your screen.

Step 4: Submit the necessary details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 5: Check and download your admit card.

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it for future use.

