The application process for the recruitment to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has started from June 18, 2019. The online window for the same will be open until July 4, 2019. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the same post are required to visit the official website for the same post, ibps.in. The candidates will be selected for the same on the basis of their preliminary exam which will be followed by the main interview round. Nodal Regional Rural Banks will coordinate the interviews for the recruitment with the help of the appropriate authorities of NABARD and IBPS. The positioning of the candidates will end by January 2020.

The candidates shortlisted for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be temporarily placed according to the marks secured by them in the main examination. The candidates who will be shortlisted for the post of Officers scale I will are required to appear for the main examinations and if they qualify it, they will be called for the personal interview round.

Syllabus for IBPS RRB Exam 2019:

The syllabus for the exam is divided into three parts including English, general awareness and Reasoning.

Vocabulary: Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Synonyms

Grammar: Spotting Errors, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Phrases and idioms

Reading comprehension: Passage completion, Deriving Conclusion, Topic rearrangement of passage, Theme Detection.

Verbal Reasoning: Analogy, Classification, Word formation, Input/output, Assertion and reasoning, Statement and assumptions, Statement and arguments, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Passage and conclusions, Alphabet test, Series Test, Number, Ranking and time sequence, Statement and conclusions Syllogism, Direction sense test, Decision making test, Figure series, Sitting Arrangement

Non-Verbal Reasoning: Series test, Odd figure Out, Analogy, Miscellaneous Test.

General Awareness: Current affairs related to national and international issues of the last 6 months, Overview of Indian Financial System, History of the Indian banking system, Recent credit, and monetary policies.

Introduction to National financial institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, etc and of International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UN etc, Abbreviations and Economic terminologies, Banking Terms, Important Government Schemes on capital & money market.

Quantitative Aptitude: Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables

Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

Exam pattern for IBPS RRB Exam 2019:

The preliminary exam for IBPS RRB Exam will be computer-based and the paper will contain objective type questions which will be of total 100 marks. The exam will consist of three sections including Numerical ability, English Language and reasoning ability. The numerical ability section will consist of 35 questions and each question of one mark, English language section will contain 30 questions and each of 30 marks, Reasoning ability section will contain 35 questions and each question will be of one mark.

