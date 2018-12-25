IBPS RRB recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of IBPS RRB Recruitment main examination on its official website. Candidates can log into - ibps.in and download the same now.

IBPS RRB recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the scorecard of RRB officer recruitment main examination on its official website -ibps.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download their respective scorecard from the website by following the steps given below.

Those candidates who have qualified in the main examination of the IBPS RRB officer recruitment will have to appear for the next round of the recruitment process i.e. the interview. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the interview soon for and the schedule or timetable for the same will be released through the official website soon. Candidates must also note that they are required to download their result as soon as possible as the link to the result will be deactivated after December 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, the call letter for the interview of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018-19 will be published on the official website of IBPS and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the same. For more updates regarding the recruitment process or Interview dates, keep visiting the official website of IBPS.

