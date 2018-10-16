IBPS RRB Mains Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results of IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates can now check their result by logging into - ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Mains Result 2018: The result of IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 Mains has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website yesterday, i.e. on October 15, 2018. The IBPS RRB Mains 2018 examination was conducted by IBPS for the recruitment of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-1, 2 & 3) Posts in the organisation. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official website and see if they have qualified for the next round of the selection process. Those who have qualified the Mains will have to appear for the final interview.

Moreover, reports say that the IBPS RRB Mains exam 2018 was held on September 30 through online mode at various centres across the country.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the IBPS RRB Mains Result 2018:

Log on to the official website of IBPS .i.e. www.ibps.in Search for the result link for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, enter your Registration No / Roll No and DOB along with Captcha for verification On clicking on Submit the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the Result sheet Take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website of IBPS directly, click on this link: https://www.ibps.in/

