IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card 2019: The IBPS or Institute of Banking personnel Selection has released the admit card or hall tickets for IBPS office assistant (Multipurpose) prelims examination on the official website – ibps.in. All the candidates who are appearing in the examination are advised to download the admit cards from the official website. IBPS will conduct the RRB Office Assistant Exam 2019 for the recruitment of fresh candidates in the banking sector.

According to the reports, the IBPS had released a notification announcing more 12,000 vacancies, which will be filled through this recruitment drive. There are 7373 vacancies for Office Assistant, 4856 for Officer Scale 1, 1746 vacancies for officer scale 2 and 207 vacancies for the post of Officer scale 3. Candidates can download the admit cards with the help of the instructions given below.

How to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card 2019?

Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, “download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the login details such as registration no and password and captcha code

Click on the Login button

The IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the admit card for reference in the examination

The admit cards for IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims examination can be downloaded until August 18, as per the notice released by the IBPS.

