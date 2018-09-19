IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2018: The Admit Card or Hall tickets for the upcoming IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam 2018 has been released on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS. Candidates can download their respective call letters from ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit cards for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have passed the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims exam can now download their respective admit cards by logging into the website of IBPS. According to the notification by the Institute, the Mains exam will be held on October 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, the IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2018 is now available on the website ibps.in. According to reports, the result of the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims exam was declared by the IBPS through its portal on September 14. Candidates can now check the following instructions to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam 2018 admit card or hall ticket.

How to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Admit Card?

Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

As per reports, there are also 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts which is going to be filled through another recruitment drive. The result for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers was recently declared by the IBPS through its online portal on September 18, 2018.

