IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be declaring the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims results soon on its official website – ibps.in. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2018 can check the results as soon as it is released by the institute.
Moreover, reports reveal that the results will be declared by the third week of September this year. A source close to the IBPS exam cell has informed that the examination conducting authority is at their last leg of preparation for releasing the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 results and it is expected to be declared between September 16th and 18th.
Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can check the results as soon as it is released. Candidates need to log in to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS to download their results. Also, those who clear the IBPS Prelims 2018 have to appear for the IBPS Mains scheduled for September 30, 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions given below.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the IBPS RRB results 2018: How to check
- Visit the official website of IBPS as mentioned above, i.e. ibps.in
- Click on the result link on the homepage
- Candidates will be directed to a new window
- Enter registration number or roll number and click on submit
- Your IBPS RRB 2018 Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the result and take a print for further reference if necessary
