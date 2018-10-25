IBPS RRB Officers' Results 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results of Officers examination on its official website. Candidates can check the details and how to download the result at www.ibps.in here.

IBPS RRB Officers’ Results 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the results of IBPS RRB Officers examination 2018 on October 24, 2018, on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the result need to have their admit cards handy to avail the result from the official website of IBPS, i.e. at www.ibps.in here. For the convenience of the candidates who have attempted the examination, instruction for downloading the result has been given below.

According to reports in a leading daily, the link for accessing the results of RRB Officer Scale I, II and III exams was initially not active after being updated on the official website of IBPS. However, by late evening yesterday, it was activated by the Institute. Candidates can download their respective results by logging into the website. Moreover, those candidates who qualify in the examination will have to appear for the Interview which will be notified by the Institute soon through its official website.

Candidates can follow the instruction given below to check and download the IBPS RRB Officer Result 2018:’

Log in to the official website of IBPS – www.ibps.in to know the result

Search for the link which says, ‘Click here to view your scores of Online Examination for CRP RRB VII-Officers Scale I, II, III’ on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, click on the relevant and desired links

Again click on ‘Online Main Exam Score Display’

Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on the submit button

The result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and download the same

Take a print out if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of IBPS and download the IBPS RRB Officer Result 2018, click on this link: https://www.ibps.in/

