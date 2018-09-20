IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam held for recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the same cand now download their scores from @ ibps.in.

Moreover, the results of this recruitment examination were declared by the IBPS on September 18, 2018. The RRB Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam was conducted on the 11th, 12th and 18th of August, 2018 which has been aimed to recruit 3,312 candidates in Officers Scale I posts.

Candidates can check the steps given here to download the IBPS RRB PO result 2018:

Visit the main website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS – ibps.in

Search for the result declaration link “Click here to IBPS Probationary Prelims Exam Scores 2018? on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter the necessary details such as registration number, password and an image code

‘Submit’ the details after entering the information

The IBPS RRB PO result 2018will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now download and take a print of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified the exam will have to appear for the main exam which is set to be held on September 30, 2018.

