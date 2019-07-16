IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2019 released: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Pre-Examination Training has released the call letters for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) vacancies. Check steps below to download the admit cards @ www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday published the admit cards for upcoming Pre-Examination Training (PET) 2019 on its official website @ www.ibps.in. Through this examination, the IBPS will hire candidates for the Grade B posts of office assistants and Officer Scale-I for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

The candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB PET can download admit cards by simply following the steps mentioned below. Also, the direct link for IBPS RRB PET Admit Cards is mentioned below.

IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2019| Step to download

step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS @ www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads IBPS PET RRB PET admit cards/ call letters

Step 3: Enter candidate details like registration id, roll no, DoB

Step 4: Enter the Captcha for verification

Step 5: Your IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen now.

Step 6: Hit the download option and save it.

The IBPS RRB PET Office Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be available on the official website till August 2, 2019, while IBPS RRB Officer PET Admit Card 2019 is available till be available till July 26.

As per the reports, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam is scheduled for August 03, 04 and 11, 2019. IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 25, 2019. The selection board is likely to share the result in September 2019. The candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will only be allowed to sit for the mains Examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App