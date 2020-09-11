IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be hosting an online mock test on its official website, ibps.in for recruitment exams of Probationary Officer, or PO, and Clerk in Regional Rural Banks (RRB).

IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be hosting an online mock test on its official website, ibps.in for recruitment exams of Probationary Officer, or PO, and Clerk in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). There will be a Prelims Exam, a Mains Exam and then finally an Interview before a candidate is selected.

The RRB PO Exam Prelims 2020 will be conducted on September 12 and 13 by IBPS while the RRB PO Exam Mains 2020 Exam will be held on December 18. Meanwhile, the RRB Clerk Exam Prelims 2020 is scheduled for September 19, 20 and 26 with the RRB Clerk Mains 2020 being on December 31. The Admit Cards for RRB PO Exam have been released while the ones for RRB Clerk Exam will be out soon.

The examination handout has also been issued by IBPS on its website. Candidates should read and adhere to the guidelines given in both the handout and Admit Card. Precautions to diminish the chances of the spread of coronavirus will be taken during the exams.

There will be 9,368 vacancies filled with these exams in various regional rural banks for the ranks of Probationary Officer and Clerk. Last year, there were about 8,800 vacancies that the recruitment aimed to fill. To view further details about age limit and relaxation, required educational background and salary, go to IBPS’s website, ibps.in.

