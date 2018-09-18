IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018: The scores for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam 2018 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its website. Candidates can check the same by logging into ibps.in.

According to reports, the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2018 will be conducted by the Institute on September 30, 2018. All the candidates who have qulified the examination will now have to appear for the mains that has been scheduled by the examination conducting authority on September 30, 2018.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018 score card:

Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in Search for the Result link on the homepage that says, “Click here to IBPS Probationary Prelims Exam Scores 2017” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter your details such as registration number, password and an image code and submit The score card will appear on the screen of your computer

