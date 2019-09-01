IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam Result 2019 is expected to be released soon on ibps.in. Check steps for IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 result here.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims examination expected to be out on September 5

Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS is expected to release IBPS RRB PO prelims Result 2019 out on September 5. It was earlier expected to release before September 5, 2019. The result will be available on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2019 will be out after the result of PO preliminary examination will be out.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can keep a check on the official website of IBPS. IBPS has not yet released the date of the result of the examination yet. The result is usually out, right after 3 weeks from the Mains examination. It is expected that the result will not be delayed beyond September 5.

The candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination would be allowed to appear for the main examination. The hall ticket for the main examination will be released after the announcement of the result.

IBPS will first release the status for the candidates who have not qualified the examination and after few days the marks of all the candidates will be released. For more information, keep a check on the official website.

Here are the steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Now, click on the latest update section

Step 3: Click on the result for prelims notification.

Step 4. Now, fill all the required details.

Step 5: Download the result of IBPS PO preliminary examination and take a print of it for future use.

