IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 is likely to be released soon on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates those who will be selected in the prelims exams will be eligible for the mains exam. Given below are the steps to download result.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection likely to release the RRB PO Prelims Result is likely to be released soon on the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in.The Preliminary PO was held on 3 and 4 August 2019 at various centres across the country, the exam of 80 questions of total 80 marks. Candidates were allotted a time of 45 minutes to solve the question paper. The question paper included questions from Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude section.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019’.

Step 3: A PDF file will open containing the listy of the selected candidates

Step 4: Press CTRL+F and search your roll number on the list

Step 5: Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates must note that those who will qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination. The dates of the main examination will be out soon after the declaration of preliminary exam results.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019: Expected cut-off

The cut-off list for IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result will range between 45 to 60 marks depending on the vacancies available for that particular state as the result will be declared state wise. Around 8400 posts of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III in various regional rural banks in the nation will be recruited through this recruitment drive

