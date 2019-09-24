IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019: the BPS RRB PO results have been released on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in. Candidates can check the result by logging into the account on the official website.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the BPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 scorecard. The results have been released on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in. Candidates can check the result by logging into the account.

The prelims examination was held by the institute n August 3 and 4, 2019 at various centers across the country. Candidates can check the scores by following these simple steps given below.

Candidates must note that those who will qualify the prelims exams will have to appear for the mains examination he mains written examination will comprise of 5 sections- Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English/Hindi language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Score Card 2019 link which is available on the top of the page running in the ticker.

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will have to log in to the account to check the scores.

Step 5: Enter the registration number and password and click on login.

Step 6: Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the scores and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive 8400 Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III in various regional rural banks in the nation would be fulfilled.

