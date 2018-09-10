IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018: The results of IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2018 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection pon its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download their results from ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the results of IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2018 held for the recruitment of Officers in the Scale 1 level on September 7, 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official website of IBPS and see if they have qualified for the IBPS RRB Mains 2018.

ALSO READ: SBI PO Interview 2018: 5 best tips and tricks to crack SBI Probationary Officer’s Interview this year

The results are now available on the website – ibps.in. IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection last month. Meanwhile, the examination conducting authority has declared on the result and not the individual scores of the candidates.

ALSO READ: Vizag Steel Recruitment 2018: 664 vacancies against Junior Trainee posts @ vizagsteel.com, apply before September 25

How to download the IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam Result 2018?

Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in Search for the link that reads, “IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Results” and click on it on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a PDF Check the PDF carefully and see if your roll number exists on the list If you see your number on the list you have cleared the examination Download the PDF and take a print out if necessary

To go to the official website directly and check the IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam Result 2018, click on this link: https://www.ibps.in/

ALSO READ: BPSC CCE Prelims Result 2018: 63rd preliminary results of Combined Competitive Examination released @ bpsc.bih.nic.in, check now

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More