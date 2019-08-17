IBPS RRB Prelims 2019: The prelims exam questions this year ranged between easy and moderate difficulty level. For a detailed understanding, candidates are required to visit the official website.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2019: The IBPS RRB office assistant prelims exam is being conducted in four sessions for which the exam pattern comprises 80 questions that are required to be answered in 45 minutes. As far as the question paper is concerned, there will be two sections comprising 80 questions. The first section will be reasoning while the second one will be numeric ability. It should be noted that both the sections will be in Hindi as well as English.

For the marking scheme, each question will comprise five options for which one mark will be given for every correct answer and 0.25 to be deducted for wrong answer. Hence, candidates should be careful while answering to avoid negative marking.

The difficulty level will range from easy to moderate. For the reasoning section, the difficulty level this year was easy with 35+ attempts while for the numerical ability section, the level ranged between easy and moderate level with 32+ attempts to secure good marks.

Career Launcher expert Upendra Kumar said candidates attempting 68 of 75 questions with accuracy sans negative marking have bright chances of selection for the online Main examination.

This time there were four sets of Analytical Reasoning with the difficulty level being easy. While for the questions on seating and data arrangement, the difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate.

The numerical ability section had two sets of data interpretation for which the difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate. Experts said that the first slot questions in the data interpretation section were easy while the second ones ranged between easy to moderate.

