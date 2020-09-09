The IBPS RRB PO Prelims admit card 2020 has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on September 8, 2020.The admit card for IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I (PO) Preliminary examination is available to download from the official website of IBPS.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020- IBPS has finally released the admit card for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Prelims exam and candidates who have been waiting for the call letter can download it from the link given below. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims admit card has been released on 8th September and the last date to download call letter is 13th September which means the exam is not postponed and will take place as per previous schedule. We expect that IBPS will soon release the IBPS RRB Office Assistant or clerk call letters as well. Read carefully the information mentioned in your admit cards and take care of the social distancing guidelines introduced this year due to COVID-19.

Link to the website: @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 Events Dates Conduct of Pre-Exam Training 24th-29th August 2020 (Cancelled) Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card September 8-13, 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Exam (Officer Scale-I) September 12 and 13, 2020 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card to be Released Soon IBPS RRB Prelims Exam (Office Assistant) 19th, 20th and 26th September 2020 Last Date to Download Clerk Admit Card September 26, 2020

Steps to download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020

Step-1:- Click on the line provided above or Visit the official website of IBPS i.e @www.ibps.in.

Step-2:- At the top of the homepage, click on the link for IBPS RRB admit card and select the post for which you have applied.

Step-3:- Enter your login credentials like registration number and password received by the candidate at the time of filling the application form.

Step-5:- Once submitted, your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download your admit card in advance to avoid any technical glitches.

Documents to Carry Along With Your Admit Card

Admit card, Proof of photo identity

The photo identity cards may include Voter ID card, Aadhar card, PAN Card, Passport,

Driving Licence.

Two passport size photograph.

