The online registration process is soon going to be closed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS for recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in the country for which registration process is currently open for candidates.

Those who are interested to apply for the post can visit the official website of IBPS and go through the full notification to check the registration details before applying. The full notification with necessary information like number of vacancies, application process, important dates can be learned from the website – ibps.in.

According to the official notification, the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VII) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is going to be conducted by IBPS during August and October this year.

ALSO READ: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asks IITs to tone down their entrance exam for aspiring engineers

The vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Scale-I, General Banking Officer (Scale-II), Information Technology Officer (Scale-II), Chartered Accountant (Scale-II), Law Officer (Scale-II), Treasury Manager (Scale-II), Marketing Officer (Scale-II), Agricultural Officer (Scale-II).

Application Fee:

For OBC and General (UR) Candidates have to pay Rs 600 while SC / ST / PWD Candidates need to pay only the intimation charges of Rs 100 through online payment mode in before July 2, 2018.

Important Dates:

On-line registration: June 8, 2018 to July 2, 2018

Last date for online fees payment: July 2, 2018

Admit cards for pre-exam training for Officer Scale-I: July 2018

Call letters for pre-exam training for Office Assistant: July 2018

Pre-exam training for Office Assistant: August 6, 2018 to August 11, 2018

Download of call letters for Preliminary examination: July 2018 to August 2018

Preliminary examination for Officer Scale-I: 11th, 12th, 18th August 2018

Preliminary examination: Office Assistant- 19th, 25th August 2018 and September 1, 2018

Online exam Results: September 2018

Online Examination Main / Single for all levels: September 30, 2018 and for Office Assistant – October 7, 2018

Declaration of Result: October 2018

ALSO READ: NABARD releases notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More