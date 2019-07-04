IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will soon be closing the online registration process for recruitment to 8000 IBPS RRB vacancies today, July 4, 2019. the candidates can visit the official website – ibps.in to fill the application form.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: The online registration process for 8000 Indian Institute of Banking Personnel or IBPS RRB vacancies will end today, i.e; July 4, 2019. The registration process for posts of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) had commenced from June 18, 2019, on the IBPS’ official website, @ ibps.in The candidates who have not yet filled the application form can visit the official website immediately to complete the registration process. The candidates are advised to fill the application form immediately to avoid last minute glitches.

The pre-examination training will be conducted from July 27, 2019, to August 1, 2019. The preliminary examination for Officers Scale-I will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019 while preliminary Office Assistant examination will be held on August 17, 18 and 25, 2019. The candidates who are not aware of how to register themselves for the examination can follow these below-mentioned steps.

IBPS RRB 2019: Steps to register

Visit the official website of IBPS as mentioned above – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads: CRP for RRBs

The candidates will be redirected to a new window where they are required to register themselves. An Email & SMS containing the Provisional Registration number and Password will be sent to every applicant

The candidates should keep in mind that they are required to have the scanned copies of pre-requisite documents including signature, left thumb impression, photograph and a handwritten declaration

Before clicking on the final submit button, the applicants are required to enter all the necessary details

Make the payment and click on submit. Don’t forget to keep a copy of the form for future reference.

