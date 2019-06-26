IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has opened the online application process for above 8000 vacancies through its official website - ibps.in. Interested candidates are advised to check the notification before applying.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS had released a notification announcing more than 8000 vacant positions of Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistant (Multipurpose) through its official website – ibps.in. According to the notification, the online application for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 has been opened through the official website on June 18, 2019, and eligible and interested candidates are encouraged to apply.

There are in total 8,400 vacancies against the posts at various Regional Rural Banks across the country and out of which 3688 vacancies are for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies for Officer Scale I posts, 1746 vacancies for Officer Scale-II posts and 1174 vacancies for Officer Scale III category posts.

Direct link to download the IBPS RRB Recruitment Notification 2019

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online Application start date: June 18, 2019

Last date for application submission online: July 4, 2019

How to check the notification and apply online for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the moving link that reads, “Click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs VIII”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Click on the link relevant to your choice

Now, enter the details such as name date of birth etc to register yourself

Now, login to the application portal will your login details

After logging in, click on Apply Online and proceed to fill the application form

Upload all the necessary documents, photo and signature

Submit the application form and keep a copy of the same

Make application fee payment and take a print out of the confirmation page

Here’s the direct link to go to the IBPS official website and apply online: https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-viii/

