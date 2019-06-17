IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: The application process for 12,000 Officer, Assistant vacancies will start from tomorrow through the official website of IBPS - ibps.in. Interested candidates need to log into ibps.in and apply before the last date mentioned in this article.

This year, 45 bank organisations are participating in the IBPS Recruitment 2019. Candidates will have to appear for IBPS RRB prelims, IBPS RRB Mains examination to be conducted online in venues across many centres in the country followed by an Interview.

Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit

For Officer Scale – III (Senior Manager) – Applicants must be above 21 years but below 40 years

For Officer Scale – II (Manager)- Applicants must be in between 21 years and 32 years

For Officer Scale – I (Assistant Manager)- Applicants must be above 18 years and below 30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Candidates must be in between 18 years and 28 years

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: How to check notification?

Visit the official website of ibps.in Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection –

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on top that reads, “Click here to View Advertisement for CRP RRBs – VIII”

On clicking, a pdf page will be displayed

Download the same and go through the same before submitting an online application

Candidates need to log into the official website of IBPS and click on the APPLY ONLINE option to proceed to submit their applications.

For any queries/complaints related to the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019, candidates need to log in to http://cgrs.ibps.in/.

