IBPS RRB registration 2019 begins @ ibps.in: The online registration process for the regional rural banks (RRBs) has been begun by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, June 18 on the official website, ibps.in. The eligible candidates can apply through the mentioned official website.

IBPS RRB registration 2019 begins @ ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the online registration process for the regional rural banks (RRBs) on Tuesday, June 18. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply through the given official website. The link for which is given on ibps.in. According to the official notification, the online registration process will end on July 4, 2019.

Office Assistant(Multipurpose) bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) proficiency in local language as prescribed the participating RRB/s Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent preference will be given to the candidates who will have degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy.

Proficiency in local language as given by the participating RRB/s.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate is mandatory.

Preference will be given to the candidates have degree/ diploma in banking, finance, marketing, agriculture, horticulture, forestry, animal husbandry, veterinary science, agricultural engineering, pisciculture, agricultural marketing and co-operation, information technology, management, law, economics and accountancy. For all other posts, candidates can check the official notification.

IBPS RRB Registration 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the IBPS’s authorised website ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, open the link CRP for RRBs

Step 3: Click on click here to apply online for CRP-RRBS 0fficers (Scale-I, II and III) or click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs-Office Assistant (multi-purpose)

Step 4: Click on click here for a new registration to register their application.

Step 5: A provisional registration number. The system will generate the password.

Step 6: Fill the application form

Step 7: Enter all the required details in the prescribed formats

Step 8: Click on the tab submit

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 600 for all others are required to be paid as the application fee.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs 100 is for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs 60 for all others.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online registration date: June 18 Last date to apply: July 4 Payment of Fees: June 18 to July 4 IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant) IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22) IBPS RRB Single Exam: Officer Scale 2 and 3 (September 22) IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 (November) Provisional Allotment: January 2020

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App