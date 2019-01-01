IBPS RRB result 2018: There was no interview rounds for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Regional Rural Bank (IBPS RRB) Office Assistant or Clerk posts examination. The marks scored by an applicant in the main examination combined with the interview rounds have been used to prepare the provisional allotment list. The aspirants can check the provisional allotment list inside

IBPS RRB result 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS has finally announced the provisional allotment list for the IBPS RRB VII Recruitment 2018. The candidates can check the list at the official website of IBPS @ ibis.in. The provisional lists for IBPS Regional Rural Bank Officer scale 1,2 and 3 and IBPS Regional Rural Bank office assistant is now available too at the official website of the board @ ibps.in. The results were made official today on January 1, 2019, at the official website of the selection board @ibps.in. The result will be available at the website for one month before it expires. Applicants are advised to check the official website at regular intervals for updates regarding the Main examination and the interview round results. Letters will be issued by the committee after document verification and language proficiency round.

There was no interview rounds for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Regional Rural Bank (IBPS RRB) Office Assistant or Clerk posts examination. The marks scored by an applicant in the main examination combined with the interview rounds have been used to prepare the provisional allotment list. The aspirants can check the provisional allotment list here:

IBPS Regional Rural Bank office assistant main examination result 2018 – Provisional Allotment List

IBPS Regional Rural Bank Officer Scale I main and interview examination result 2018 – Provisional Allotment List

IBPS Regional Rural Bank Officer Scale II main and interview examination result 2018 – Provisional Allotment List

IBPS Regional Rural Bank Officer Scale III main and interview examination result 2018 – Provisional Allotment List

