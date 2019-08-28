IBPS RRB result is expected to be released on August 30, 2019. Students participated in the exam can check their result at the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB result (PO) 2019 is all set to release on August 30, 2019. The IBPS RRB preliminary exam was conducted in August 2019 for the post of office assistant (Clerk) and officer scale 1 (PO) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). Students who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO prelims were held on August 4, IBPS RRB Clerk prelims have been conducted on August 17, 2019. Generally, the result of the IBPS RRB get declared within a month, therefore, it is expected that the result will be announced by August 30. The IBPS RRB PO prelims 2019 exam has been conducted in four shifts on August 4, 2019.

According to the reviews received by the candidates, the exam was quite tough. On the other hand, the RRB Clerk prelims 2019 exam, which was held on August 17 was comparatively easier.

After qualifying the IBPS RRB prelims, students will have to prepare themselves for the IBPS RRB Mains 2019 examination for Clerk and PO. IBPS Mains exam dates are:

1. September 22, 2019 – Officers (I, II, III)

2. September 29, 2019 – Office assistant

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims (PO) 2019

1. Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

2. On the home page, candidates will have to click on the home page

3. After clicking the link a PDF file will appear on the screen of the candidates.

4. After opening the PDF file, candidates can check the result

5. students will have to check the result and take a print out for future reference.

